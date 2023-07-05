  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2023, 11:58 AM

Amir-Abdollahian meets Azerbaijani President Aliyev in Baku

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

Upon his arrival in Baku, the top Iranian diplomat in a twee wrote, “Given the diversity of the member states, the Non-Aligned Movement is a special opportunity to improve multilateralism and collective thinking to solve new global challenges.”

He added that his visit to Baku would also provide an opportunity to promote Iran’s neighborliness policy in the region.

