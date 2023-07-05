Iran FM denounces any NAM member's ties with Israeli regime

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine in Baku, Azerbaijan where he also emphasized that "The Islamic Republic of Iran will never approve of any action or document that explicitly or tacitly recognizes that occupying regime."

The top Iranian diplomat further hailed the formation of the Palestinian Committee by the NAM as a great step, adding that from now on, the NAM member countries can file a lawsuit against the crimes committed by the Zionist Israeli regime in domestic and international courts.

"If the number of such lawsuits against that regime increases, the ground will be laid for putting more pressure on the regime that will force it to stop its crimes," Amir-Abdollahian said.

He went on to say that the slaughtering of Palestinians by the Zionist regime is due to the inaction and indifference on the part of the international community and countries that claim to be human rights defenders.

He further called the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinians "clear examples of organized crime and state terrorism."

MNA