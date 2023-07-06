Iranian foreign minister meets counterparts in Baku

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

In a meeting with the foreign minister of Malaysia, Zambry Abdul Kadir on Wednesday night, Amir-Abdollahian called for boosting economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur.

The top Iranian diplomat also appreciated the Malaysian government for supporting the Palestinian nation and opposing Quran desecration moves in the West.

Abdul Kadir, for his part, expressed the readiness of his country to increase the level of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two top diplomats also conferred on several other matters including bilateral ties and issues related to the region and the Islamic world.

On Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with his Syrian and Iraqi counterparts. Details of their meeting are not released as of yet.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Baku on Tuesday evening to take part in the two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

On the sidelines of the NAM summit, Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday.

