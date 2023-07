The Iranian volleyball players thrashed their Polish opponents 3-0 (25–17, 25–23, 25–23).

Poland stands in second place in the world ranking of this age group, and Iran stands in eighth place.

The Iranian national team will face Thailand on Wednesday.

In the first round of the tournament, Iran defeated Thailand, Tunisia and Bahrain.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is underway in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

SKH/5833972