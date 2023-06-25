Iran women rank fifth at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

In their last match of the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, the Iranian women's national team faced Australia and won the match with a score of 3-1.

By securing fifth place, the Iranian women's national volleyball team achieved a new record.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian women's national team has participated in 13 editions of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship and the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup, and its best ranking was sixth place in the 2016 AVC Cup.

The tournament was held in Tridharma Sports Hall, Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.

