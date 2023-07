The Iranian volleyball players thrashed their Thai opponents 3-0 (25–11, 25–16, 25–19).

With this important win, Iran managed to advance to the semi-finals along with Bulgaria.

The Iranian and Bulgarian teams will face each other in their final match of the second stage to compete for the top spot in Group E.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is underway in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

