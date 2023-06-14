  1. Sports
Iran women's volleyball team defeat Thai team in friendly

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iran's women's national volleyball team won in their second friendly and preparatory match against the U21 Thai volleyball team on Wednesday.

Iran's women's volleyball team, which is in Thailand's training camp, played against Thailand's under-21 team earlier today on Wednesday.

Iran won the first and second sets 25-22 and 25-17, respectively, but lost the third set 25-18. The Iranian team further won the fourth set 25-22 to win the match while at the agreement between the head coaches of the two teams, this match continued for one more set, with the Iranian squad finishing 16-14 in the fifth set.

The Iranian women's national volleyball team is preparing to participate in the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup and holding the training camp in Thailand is a preparation for that event.

