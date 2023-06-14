Iran women's volleyball team defeat Thai team in friendly

Iran's women's volleyball team, which is in Thailand's training camp, played against Thailand's under-21 team earlier today on Wednesday.

Iran won the first and second sets 25-22 and 25-17, respectively, but lost the third set 25-18. The Iranian team further won the fourth set 25-22 to win the match while at the agreement between the head coaches of the two teams, this match continued for one more set, with the Iranian squad finishing 16-14 in the fifth set.

The Iranian women's national volleyball team is preparing to participate in the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup and holding the training camp in Thailand is a preparation for that event.

