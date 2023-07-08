  1. Sports
Jul 8, 2023, 12:20 PM

Iran beats Thailand at World Men’s U21 Volleyball C'ship

Iran beats Thailand at World Men’s U21 Volleyball C'ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iran U-21 volleyball team has defeated Thailand at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship underway in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

On the first day of the tournament on Friday, Iran played against Thailand and won the game with the result of 3-1.

The Iranian team won the first, third, and fourth sets 25-05; 25-13; 25-21 but lost the second set to Thailand 23-25.

Iran’s national volleyball squad will compete with Tunisia in its second step on Saturday evening.

Iran, Bahrain, Thailand, and Tunisia are in the same group in the preliminary stage of the championship.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is underway in the capital Manama from July 7 to 16 to determine the 22nd junior world champion in volleyball.

AMK/IRIB3906594

News Code 202940

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News