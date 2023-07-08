Iran beats Thailand at World Men’s U21 Volleyball C'ship

On the first day of the tournament on Friday, Iran played against Thailand and won the game with the result of 3-1.

The Iranian team won the first, third, and fourth sets 25-05; 25-13; 25-21 but lost the second set to Thailand 23-25.

Iran’s national volleyball squad will compete with Tunisia in its second step on Saturday evening.

Iran, Bahrain, Thailand, and Tunisia are in the same group in the preliminary stage of the championship.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is underway in the capital Manama from July 7 to 16 to determine the 22nd junior world champion in volleyball.

