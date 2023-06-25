  1. Sports
Jun 25, 2023, 9:30 AM

Iran volleyball team loses to Netherland in 2023 VNL

Iran volleyball team loses to Netherland in 2023 VNL

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s national volleyball team has lost to the Netherlands 3-2 at the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

On the second week of the Volleyball League of Nations on Saturday, the Iranian national squad faced the Netherlands in the city of Rotterdam, where it lost the game to its European rival 3-2.

The Iranian team won the first and third sets 25-16; 25-21 but lost the second, fourth, and fifth sets to the Netherlands 16-25; 17-25; 10-15.

Earlier, the Iranian national team had managed to defeat China and Germany in the first and second weeks of the competition.

The fourth edition of the tournament is underway with the presence of the top 16 teams from around the world.

Only eight teams will make it to Gdansk, Poland for the final round slated for July 19-23, 2023.

AMK/5818776

News Code 202408

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News