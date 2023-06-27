Russia, China can thwart dangerous designs by West, NATO

"The Washington-driven North Atlantic Alliance is trying to lend a global scope to its activities. It seeks to penetrate into the Asia-Pacific region and is trying to divide the Eurasian space into a network of exclusive clubs and military blocs," Igor Morgulov said at the opening ceremony of the Eighth International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era".

"These are very dangerous plans <…> but I am convinced that Russia and China are capable of thwarting these dangerous plans through joint efforts," he added, according to TASS.

As Morgulov clarified, in this context the "consolidation of Russia-China foreign policy coordination" remains highly relevant.

"In this regard, I express my great hope that today you will have an in-depth discussion of all of these issues and have a substantive conversation with relevant recommendations and advice for us, for practitioners, which would address both our bilateral efforts with China and [joint actions] at such important international platforms as the UN, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and the BRICS," the ambassador concluded.

Since 2015, the Russian Council on International Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have held annual joint conferences in Moscow and Beijing. They have become leading forums for Russian and Chinese experts to discuss pressing international issues and bilateral cooperation. This time, the focus will be on the challenges China and Russia are facing in the current complex global geopolitical situation.

