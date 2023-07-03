Chinese diplomat congratulates Iran’s SCO accession

In a post on his Twitter account, Liming Shen wrote "I would like to congratulate the Iranian friends on their memberships in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)."

The Chinese diplomat, who wrote his post in Farsi language, continued to say, that "China seeks to strengthen its coordination and cooperation with Iran within the framework of that organization."

Prior to this on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Zhang Ming discussed and exchanged views about the process of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the upcoming meeting of the organization.

The SCO secretary general said in the phone call that "from July 4th, the Islamic Republic of Iran will enjoy all the rights that the other member countries of the organization do."

Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Iran will be formally approved as a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organization with China, Russia and Central Asian countries.

