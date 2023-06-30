Iran membership in Shanghai org. to be declared on July 4

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Zhang Ming discussed and exchanged views about the process of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the upcoming meeting of the organization.

Expressing appreciation for the efforts and cooperation of the SCO Secretary-General to complete Iran's full membership process, the foreign minister announced Iran's readiness to attend the upcoming meeting of the organization, which will be held virtually.

Referring to the extensive efforts made by the Iranian government, the Parliament, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in preparing and approving documents related to Iran's full membership, Amir-Abdollahian said, "I am confident that Iran's membership will add new and growing capabilities to SCO."

Amir-Abdollahian also declared the official introduction of Iran's national coordinator to the organization's secretariat in the coming week.

The SCO secretary general, for his part, expressed his happiness with the full membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the organization and emphasized that Iran's membership will be officially announced in the upcoming meeting of the organization. He added that from July 4th, the Islamic Republic of Iran will enjoy all the rights that the other member countries of the organization do.

He also considered Iran's role in advancing the SCO goals as important, adding "I am honored that the process of permanent membership of Iran has been completed during my tenure as the Secretary General of the organization."

