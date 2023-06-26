Russian jets escort UK reconnaissance aircraft over Balck Sea

According to thethe Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, radars detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace, Sputnik reported.

The Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters of the RAF.

"When approaching Russian fighters, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the defense ministry said.

The media have released the following footage of the incident:

MNA/PR