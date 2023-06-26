Russia wipes out Ukrainian artillery ammunition depots

"Last night, Russian forces delivered multiple strikes by seaborne long-range precision weapons against artillery ammunition depots, including sites with ammunition delivered to Ukraine from Western countries. The goals of the strikes were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said, TASS reported.

Ukrainian troops are attempting to advance in three directions, Konashenkov said.

Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two US-made Paladin motorized artillery systems in Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

SKH/PR