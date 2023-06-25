Western states should expel MKO terrorists from their soil

Speaking during the weekly press conference on the US Human Rights Record, Kazem Gharibabadi stressed that Iran considers the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) as a terrorist organization that has not given up on its terrorist actions.

He also said that the countries sheltering the MKO members should be held to acount for letting the terrorists enter their country and supporting them.

"Our definite expectation is that these countries must expel the MKO (terrorist) members from their countries," he added.

Gharibabadi also added that Iran has taken extensive judicial measures against the terrorist and reports of which will be released in the future.

Referring to the anniversary of the 7th of Tit (June 28th) terrorist attack in Iran, Gharibabadi stated that Iran believes terrorist groups (which carried out terrorist acts in Iran previously) were created and instigated by Washington, adding that Tehran has evidence to prove that the responsibility for any terrorist operation (in those days) lies with the United States.

Referring to the incident of Tir 7th and the Sardasht chemical attack, Gharibabadi also blamed the US for backing the terrorist who committed those crimes.

On 28 June 1981 – the 7th of Tir 1360 in the Persian Solar calendar – a powerful bomb blasted at the headquarters of the Iran Islamic Republic Party (IRP) in Tehran, while the members were in a meeting.

Moreover, in 1987, Saddam’s army launched a chemical attack on the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht, leaving 8,000 people of the city’s 12,000-strong population maimed.

More than 16 countries, mainly Western countries and the United States, armed the Saddam regime with chemical weapons, he added.

The Iranian official also named the illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Tehran as another case of the crimes committed by the West against the Iranian nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibadi once again condemned the assassination of Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the US, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has contributed a lot in clearing the region of terrorist groups.

He considered the support for the Zionist regime, as well the violation of rights of women, prisoners, and people of color as other examples of human rights violations by the US regime.

