Iran not to forgive Sardasht chemical attack perpetrators

In a message issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the Sardasht chemical attack, the Iranian foreign minister asked the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on the attack's martyrs and wished speedy recovery for the incident's veterans and hailed their sacrifices.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that Iran has undeniable documents that indicate the involvement of several Western governments including the US, the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany in those massacres by equipping the Saddam regime with chemical weapons.

Although 36 years have passed since this crime, Iran's international legal pursuits on punishing the perpetrators and the supporters of the Sardasht disaster have not led to reaching the desired results due to the obvious irresponsibilities of the Western governments, he added, naming the West's medicine embargo against Iran as another inhumane crime against humanity.

In 1987, Saddam’s army launched a chemical attack on the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht, leaving 8,000 people of the city’s 12,000-strong population maimed.

MP/FNA14020407000281