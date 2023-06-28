Iran calls on EU to seek justice for Sardasht attack victims

"Today, we solemnly commemorate the anniversary of the devastating Sardasht chemical attacks. In 1987, thousands of innocent civilians in Sardasht, Iran, fell victim to the brutal attack by the Iraqi regime under Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons provided by some Western parties," Iran's mission to EU posted on Twitter.

"This tragedy reminds us of the importance of accountability for those who aided and abetted in the provision of such deadly weapons. We must pursue justice not only for the victims but also for holding accountable the suppliers of these weapons," it continued.

"Let us collectively work towards a world without impunity for the perpetrators and enablers of such atrocities," it added.

On Wednesday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran will neither forget nor forgive the perpetrators of the Sardasht chemical attack.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that Iran has undeniable documents that indicate the involvement of several Western governments including the US, the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany in those massacres by equipping the Saddam regime with chemical weapons.

In 1987, Saddam’s army launched a chemical attack on the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht, leaving 8,000 people of the city’s 12,000-strong population maimed.

