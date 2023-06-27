Encyclopedia of Islamic Human Rights to be finalized soon

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in the unveiling ceremony of three books and on human rights in Tehran on Tuesday.

"This valuable work will be translated into several languages", he said.

He expressed hope that Islamic human rights teachings will be promoted in the international arena and become international rules.

Gharibabadi pointed to the deliberate neglect of human rights mechanisms and added, "Now we are witnessing discriminatory approaches by international institutions and deliberate negligence of human rights mechanisms."

According to him, this encyclopedia has the capability to be translated into other languages so that when it comes to Islamic human rights, everyone knows what we are talking about.

