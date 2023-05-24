Iran stresses need for more intl. coop. on criminal assets

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, made the remarks at the 32nd Session Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in his address, the official rebuked the moves of some countries under the flag of counterterrorism that often pose serious challenges to international peace and security.

Resorting to unilateral coercive measures is considered a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, he noted.

Gharibabadi went on to note that the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its firm resolve, true commitment and decisive role in the fight against terrorism by effectively helping affected countries in dealing with terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda,ISIL, and Jabhat al-Nusra, despite the fact that it has fallen victim to some brutal terrorist attacks against its people, scientists and government officials, especially the martyr general Hajj Qassem Soleimani, who an icon in the fight against terrorism in the region.

The Judicial official further condemned the inaction and silence of the international community towards Western states' terrorism against Iranian officials and scientists.

The steps continue to be an obstacle to effective collective reactions to crimes at the international level, as such unlawful acts prevent the cooperation of Member States, particularly affected countries in confronting crimes and criminals.

