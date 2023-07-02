Iran intel. ministry hails Albanian police act against MKO

The statement revealed that the MKO forces were trying to carry out terrorist operations inside the Iranian territory during the past several months, adding that their plots were foiled by taking proactive security measures.

Four terrorists who were involved in subversive actions in different cities last year were identified and detained by the intelligence forces of Mazandaran province, the statement added.

Another MKO member who was planning on targeting an entity with handmade bombs was also detained in Tehran, according to the intelligence ministry. The terrorist was arrested moments before conducting the operation.

Three people who had carried out subversive operations in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province were arrested in the province of Fras, Khuzestan, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province as well.

Intelligence forces also arrested two members of a terrorist team who had launched subversive actions in Gilan and Kish.

Noting that several weapons and explosive devices were seized from the terrorists, the statement added that many of the detainees were involved in the 2019–2020 riots in Iran as well. They were trained and funded by the MKO terrorists residing in Albania, it added.

The statement added that the Iranian intelligence ministry has warned the European intelligence services over the MKO terrorist action and said that Iran will continue to prosecute the terrorists outside of its borders.

Iranian intelligence ministry went on to say that it will continue its relentless fight against terrorism and the terrorists who have engaged in subversive actions on behalf of the Zionist regime and with the support of other enemies of the Iranian nation.

Albanian police last week entered the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) camp in the Manez area of Durrës. Local media revealed that police forces were stationed at the entrance of the Ashraf 3 camp and controlled all the vehicles leaving the camp.

A week ago, there were tensions in this camp due to the checks carried out by the police on the order of SPAK, where the MKO terrorists accused the police officers of violence. During the operation, computers and other electronic devices were seized.

Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.

