  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2023, 4:00 PM

Albanian police re-enter MKO terrorists camp

Albanian police re-enter MKO terrorists camp

TEHRAN, Jun 29 (MNA) – Albanian police landed again this Thursday morning at the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) camp in Manez area of Durrës.

Local media revealed that police forces are stationed at the entrance of the Ashraf 3 camp and control all the vehicles leaving the camp, Albanian Daily News reported.

A week ago, there were tensions in this camp due to the checks carried out by the police on the order of SPAK, where the MKO terrorists accused the police officers of violence.

During the operation, computers and other electronic devices were seized.

Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.

MNA/PR

News Code 202607

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News