Albanian police re-enter MKO terrorists camp

Local media revealed that police forces are stationed at the entrance of the Ashraf 3 camp and control all the vehicles leaving the camp, Albanian Daily News reported.

A week ago, there were tensions in this camp due to the checks carried out by the police on the order of SPAK, where the MKO terrorists accused the police officers of violence.

During the operation, computers and other electronic devices were seized.

Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.

MNA/PR