FM reaffirms Iran's support for rule of law in Russia

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sergey Lavrov, foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss the latest state of bilateral relations and ongoing events in some regions in Russia.

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses support for the rule of law in all countries, including the neighborly and friendly country of Russia, and criticized any foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Amir-Abdollahian further expressed certainly that Russian Federation will get through the current phase.

Sergey Lavrov, for his part, referred to the remarks made by the President of Russia earlier today and emphasized the full exercise of the rule of law and preserving the territorial integrity of his country.

Lavrov also said that Russia will quickly get through the ongoing situation.

Russian foreign minister also evaluated the high-level relations between the two countries and stressed the follow-up on of the implementation of bilateral agreements.

