Russian MoD denies claim by Wagner head of attack

"All messages and video footage that are being spread on social media on behalf of Y. Prigozhin that allege that the ‘Russian Defense Ministry delivered a strike on PMV Wagner encampments in the rear’ do not have a basis in reality and are a media provocation," the ministry said, TASS reported.

The ministry also said Russian forces continue to perform combat missions along the line of engagement with Ukrainian forces in the area of the special military operation.

The Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center also said that a criminal case into calls for rebellion coming from Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been opened amid the seriousness of the situation and a threat of escalation of confrontation in Russia.

"Amid the seriousness of the situation and the threat of escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation the FSB has opened a criminal case into the fact of a call for an armed rebellion on the part of Yevgeny Prigozhin," it said.

The statements and actions of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin effectively constitute calls for the beginning of an armed civil conflict, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office said.

"Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting with pro-Nazi Ukrainian forces," the press office said.

"We call on the PMC fighter not to commit irreparable mistakes, to stop any force actions against the Russian people, and not to comply with criminal and traitorous orders of Prigozhin, and to take measures on his apprehension. All information being disseminated on social media in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name about the alleged Defense Ministry’s missile strikes on Wagner PMC units are false and are an informational provocation," the press office said," the press office said.

Anti-terrorist measures are being taken in the Russian capital of Moscow aimed at strengthening security and additional control has been introduced on the city roads, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, Sputnik reported.

"In connection with the received information, anti-terrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security. Additional control on the roads has been introduced. The holding of mass public events could be restricted. Please be considerate of the measures taken," Sobyanin said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

MNA/PR