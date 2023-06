President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he gave his support against armed rebel mercenaries attempting a coup.

Erdogan said he backed the Russian government's handling of a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary army, the Kremlin said in a statement, according to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye was ready to do its part to solve the situation in Russia peacefully as soon as possible.

MNA