Iran offers political solution to resolve Ukraine crisis

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks during a phone call with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The two sides discussed the latest state of bilateral relations and ways to develop them.

The Iranian top diplomat described the historical relations between the two countries as a valuable asset for Tehran and Copenhagen, and stressed the necessity of holding negotiations regularly for the development of bilateral relations.

Reiterating Iran's position with regard to the war in Ukraine, the Iranian minister declared that the Islamic Republic opposes the war and has proposed a political solution to resolve that crisis.

He also said that in Iran's perspective, any arming of one side in the war will lead to an escalation of tension and a reduction in stability in the region.

The Danish foreign minister, for his part, called the relations between the two countries historic and important.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen also described the dialogues with the Islamic Republic of Iran as important.

He also stressed the continuation of initiatives to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

The two sides agreed on creating a mechanism to strengthen political and consular consultations between the two countries.

SKH/IRN85150782