Russian president says won't let country be spilt

As President of the Russian Federation, Putin vowed to do everything to defend the country and protect its constitutional order. He described Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s coup attempt as a “betrayal” of Russia and Wagner fighters themselves.

Vladimir Putin addressed Russians, the military and security services, as well as those "who have been pushed to the path of armed insurrection by deception and threats."

"I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, to the fighters and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling the enemy's attacks and doing so heroically. I know that. Today I spoke again to the commanders of all lines. I also appeal to those who, through deception or threats, were drawn into this criminal adventure and pushed down the path of the grave crime of armed insurrection," Sputnik quoted Putin as saying in his address.

According to the Russian leader, it was excessive ambitions and personal interests that resulted in this betrayal of the country and its people.

"Let us defend both our people and our statehood against all threats, including internal treason, and what we have encountered is precisely this treason. Excessive ambition and personal interests have led to betrayal, betrayal of our country, our people and the cause for which the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group fought and died side by side with our other units and detachments," Putin said.

Putin underscored that any discord must be put aside during Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Those responsible for the attempted mutiny would face inevitable consequences, he emphasized.

"All those who deliberately took the path of treason, who prepared an armed uprising, who took the path of insurrection and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer to the law and to our people," Putin said.

Russia's armed forces and other state bodies have received the necessary orders in connection with the latest developments, and additional anti-terrorist measures are currently being taken in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions, Vladimir Putin clarified.

"Decisive measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains complicated, with the work of civilian and military administrative bodies effectively blocked," he said.

The President also recalled the tragic developments in Russia in 1917, when the country was fighting World War I, stressing that the Russian leadership "will not let this happen again." Pointing out that any internal turmoil is "a mortal threat to our statehood, to the nation," Vladimir Putin pledged tough measures to protect the country from such a threat.

Russia is currently waging a struggle for its future, with virtually the entire military, economic, and information machine of the West behind the proxy war launched against it in Ukraine, underscored Putin.

"It is repelling the aggression of neo-Nazis and their masters… We are fighting for the life and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to be and remain Russia is a state with a thousand-year history," Putin said in his address.

His remarks came after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he was inside the army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and controlled military sites there.

The head of the Wagner Group private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin faced a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

This item is being updated...

MP/PR