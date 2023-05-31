Chechen units prepare for combat in Donetsk zone: Kadyrov

"Friends, Chechen units have received a new order to redeploy their forces. Territories in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have become their zone of responsibility. In accordance with the order, Chechen fighters are to begin active combat operations to liberate a number of populated areas," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel, according to Tass.

In his words, military units are now preparing for assault operations with active support from the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The first stage has been underway for a few days as the command of these units has been drafting plans of moving forward and liberating populated areas, and receives new intelligence data," the Chechen leader said.

Last October, Putin announced the mobilization of a part of the forces in continuation of Russia's special military operations in Ukraine, and after that the Russian president signed the annexation documents of four regions of Ukraine and called their residents Russian citizens.

In spite of sending massive equipment from Western countries to Ukraine, many experts evaluate the possibility of this country winning the battle against the Russians as insignificant. Ukraine recently lost the city of Bakhmut to the forces of Wagner and suffered tens of thousands of casualties. The name of Bakhmut has now been changed to Artemovsk.

SKH/PR