Destruction of both Hiroshima, Bakhmut orchestrated by US

Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s comparison of the aftermath of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima to hostilities in Bakhmut, Zakharova said that both Bakhmut and Hiroshima were destroyed by Washington.

"Well done, because the White House orchestrated both things," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Sunday, TASS reported.

Head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that Russian forces had fully gained control of Bakhmut.

Volodymyr Zelensky likened the ruins of Bakhmut with the destruction of Hiroshima in World War II, as he attended the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the Japanese city on Sunday.

“I’ll tell you openly: Photographs of ruined Hiroshima absolutely remind me of Bakhmut and other similar settlements. Nothing left alive, all the buildings ruined,” he told reporters.

