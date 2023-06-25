UN must add Zionist regime to "list of shame" for its crimes

"It is surprising that a regime with a record of imprisoning 160 children, house arrest of 600 innocent children and 600 Palestinian patients, including 30 physically and physically disabled, has not been added to the United Nations list of shame!," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

According to him, the child-killing regime has shamelessly killed 26 innocent Palestinian children only over the past 6 months since the start of this year.

"The black record of the Zionists in such actions should be a source of shame and disgrace for the Western backers who support this apartheid regime," he further wrote.

The United Nations recently released an annual report titled "The List of Shame" that lists the names of those who violate the rights of children in armed conflicts. But as expected, the name of the Zionist regime, despite its crimes against children, is not put in that list.

