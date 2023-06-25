Russia’s air defense systems intercept MLRS HIMARS projectile

"Air defense systems intercepted a Tochka-U tactical missile, as well as a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectile," he said.

In addition, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed around the settlements of Kolomyychikha in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Soledar, Bakhmutskoye and Novopetrikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

He went on to say that the Russian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine around Artemovsk, TASS reported.

According to him, over the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, Krasnolymansk, Yuzhno-Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions.

"In the Donetsk direction near the city of Artemovsk, competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the Russian Southern Group of Forces successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Kurdyumovka, Yagodnoe, Zaliznyanskoye and Dubovo-Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic over the day," he said.

MP/PR