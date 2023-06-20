  1. Politics
Kan'ani:

Illegal immigration rooted in US, Europe wrong policies

Illegal immigration rooted in US, Europe wrong policies

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Referring to the recent boat sink incident near Greece, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that the illegal immigration to the West is caused by the wrong policies of the US and Europe in these regions.

Considering the boat sinking in the Mediterranean waters as a sad tragedy, the senior Iranian diplomat asked the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on the victims.

He also offered condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic incident.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan'ani stated that the West cannot be irresponsible towards the refugee crisis, because many of the illegal migrations from Asia and Africa to the West are due to the wrong policies of the US and Europe in these regions.

At least 78 people died after a migrant boat carrying hundreds of people sank off the Greek coast in the early hours of Wednesday, that country’s Coast Guard said. 

A total of 104 migrants who were traveling on the boat have since been rescued from the water and transferred to the city of Kalamata.

