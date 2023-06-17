Iran, Saudi talks held in constructive atmosphere: spox

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in response to reporters' questions about the results of the talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

"Various issues of mutual interest between the two countries in the bilateral, regional and international spheres were discussed and opinions were exchanged", he said.

According to Kan'ani, the two sides made good agreements regarding the future steps to expand bilateral relations.

Kan'ani further stated that at the end of the official talks, the foreign ministers of the two countries declared the results of their talks regarding bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest in statements to the media in the press conference.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan agreed to form joint political and economic committees during a joint press conference in Tehran on Saturday.

