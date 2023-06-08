Iran condemns deadly attack on Afghanistan mosque

Terrorist attacks on innocent citizens, especially in religious places, are contrary to the teachings of Islam and are condemned, Kan'ani cited.

Asking the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on the attack's victims, the senior Iranian diplomat wished speedy recovery for the injured.

16 people were reported killed after an explosion hit a mosque in Afghanistan's Badakhshan on Thursday morning.

This is while some sources reported that at least 10 people were killed and 21 others were injured following the incident.

The blast targeted the memorial ceremony of a Taliban official who was killed in a bomb blast several days ago.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday.

The ISIL terrorist group, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack in Badkhakhshan province that killed Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi.

So far, the ISIL terrorists have targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming responsibility for the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

MP