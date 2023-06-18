  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2023, 11:40 AM

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack on Ugandan school

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Sunday strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a Ugandan school which left several students killed and injured.

Considering the horrible act of terrorism in Uganda a cause for concern, Kan'ani stressed that the barbaric attack once again showed that terrorism and extremism are a pervasive danger to the world community.

The senior Iranian diplomat also called on the international community and relevant bodies to effectively cooperate in fighting such terrorist actions.

Offering condolences to Uganda's government and nation, Kan'ani expressed hope that the serious fight against terrorism and extremism will result in establishing peace and stability in different parts of the world, including Africa.

Nearly 40 pupils have been killed at a school in western Uganda by militias linked to the ISIL terrorist group on Saturday.

