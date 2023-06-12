Tehran not approve any alternative to JCPOA: Kan'ani

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed Iran's positions regarding various regional and international issues.

Regarding the latest status of nuclear negotiations, Kan'ani said that the exchange of messages and diplomatic consultations with the other parties continues at different levels through intermediary parties and friendly countries.

In order to provide the maximum interests of the Iranian nation, the Iranian negotiating team has never left the negotiating table, he said.

The Iranian side has always shown its serious readiness to conduct meaningful negotiations in order to reach the conclusion, he added.

On Iran's ties with Egypt, Bahrain

Kan'ani also touched upon Iran's position regarding restoring ties with Cairo.

"If the Egyptian government wishes to resume relations with Iran, we will definitely welcome this approach and desire and will take a reciprocal step in this regard," he said, referring to the stance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Regarding Iran-Bahrain ties he also said, "Bahrain officials announced their readiness and we are interested in expanding and developing relations with all Islamic, Arab, and neighboring countries."

He also expressed hope to see a positive trend in relations with Bahrain.

Saudi FM to visit Tehran

Referring to the reopening of Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the restoration of ties, he said, "The process of implementing the agreements between the two countries has progressed with good speed from the sides, and there were no obstacles in the process of implementing the agreement."

The necessary grounds have been provided regarding the reopening of the Saudi embassy and the consulate general in Mashhad, he said.

He also announced that the Saudi foreign minister will pay a visit to Tehran in the near future at the invitation of the Iranian foreign minister.

Iran's policy towards Azerbaijan not creating tension

Asked about the latest status of Tehran-Baku ties, the Iranian senior diplomat said that Iran will make every effort to resolve the misunderstandings.

"We have taken good steps so far and we hope to achieve results with the alternative steps of the government of Azerbaijan," he said."

"Our policy in relation to Azerbaijan is not creating tension, but it is restoring the process of relations based on constructive cooperation," he concluded.

RHM/