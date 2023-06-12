Iran sympathizes with Kazakhstan over deadly forest fire

Extending condolences to the families of the incident's victims, the senior Iranian diplomat wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Fourteen people have died in major forest fires in northeastern Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country’s highest such toll in years.

The emergency situations ministry said on Saturday that 316 people had been evacuated but the situation was under control and homes safe, despite the high temperature and the changing direction of the wind hindering the response.

The vast fires were started by lightning on Thursday, according to the local authorities in the vast ex-Soviet nation.

