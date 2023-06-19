Iran strongly condemns Israeli regime barbaric raid on Jenin

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the “barbaric and criminal” attack by the Zionist Israeli regime’s military on the Jenin refugee camp, in which at least four Palestinians were martyred and dozens more were wounded.

The spokesman strongly condemned the intensification of criminal actions by the Tel Aviv regime in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past recent months, describing the massacre of Palestinian citizens, including women, children and the elderly, and the demolition of the Palestinian homes and properties as a clear example of “organized crime and state terrorism.”

Kan'ani further denounced the Western countries and international community, particularly the United Nations for their indifference to the expansion of Zionist settlements in the West Bank, calling on the other nations and international bodies to hold the Israeli regime to account for its criminal actions and support the Palestinian nation in accordance with their legal, human and moral duties and responsibilities.

The Zionist Israeli regime's media said on Monday that as many as five Palestinians were dead, 91 other were wounded in the raid on Jenin camp on Monday. The regime's media also confirmed that seven of their troops were injured in Jenin attack.

The regime used Apache helicopters in the battle against Palestinian youth in the camp. This is while the Palestinian media said the usurping regime flew its F-16 fighter jets to suppress the Palestinians in the raid in the West Bank camp.

MNA