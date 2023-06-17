Borders calm after Taliban reminded of its responsibilities

Speaking to Iranian media on Saturday, Ahmad Vahidi said, "The Iranian border guards are very powerful and resolved in guarding the borders in line with their duties, but it happens that the other side does not have a strong security system, and because of that problems naturally emerge sometimes."

"In the past few days, various cases have been dealt with might and security is preserved at the borders, and there are no problems at the borders at that part of the country," the minister said, warning the terrorists who cross the shared borders that Iran is resolved to punish them for their criminal actions.

Regarding the latest results of the talks with the Afghanistan Taliban rulers after the recent skirmishes at the shared border with Afghanistan, Vahidi said, "The Taliban have been reminded of responsibilities at the shared borders and our borders are calm and trade and travel across the border is going on as normal."

Late last month on May 27, a Taliban member and an Iranian border guard were killed in border clashes between Taliban border guards and Iranian border guards in the Kang district of Nimroz province. Meanwhile, two other Iranian citizens were wounded.

Taliban forces and Iranian border guards have had skirmishes at the shared borders four times so far.

