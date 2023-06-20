Iran envoy, UNAMA official discuss cooperation on Afghanistan

Kazemi Qomi and Potzel held a meeting at the Iranian embassy in Kabul on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between Iran and the United Nations regarding providing aid to the Afghan people.

Earlier this week, the Taliban's acting prime minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir met and held talks with the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and called for the resumption of the activities of the international organizations in Afghanistan.

The Taliban official also referred to Iran's water rights from the Helmand River and said that Afghanistan does not claim more than its legitimate right, and if Iran has concerns in this regard, the Taliban can resolve the concerns through dialogue and understanding.

MP/IRN85146049