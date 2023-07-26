Afghan side must release Hirmand water to flow towards Iran

In accordance with the international agreement between Iran and Afghanistan, Hirmand water is the legal and international right of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ali Akbar Mehrabian said in an interview with Iranian media on Wednesday.

"We will not retreat one iota from our water rights in Hirmand," the energy minister said, stressing that the Iranian energy ministry will pursue the issue with much seriousness.

"Fortunately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with pursuing the issue and is following this matter so that this water right is released as soon as possible," he added.

"It is not enough that the Afghan side only verbally recognizes this right," the minister further said, stressing"We will only be convinced when this water share reaches the country according to the agreement."

In 1973, Iran and Afghanistan signed the Helmand/Hirmand River Water Treaty. According to the treaty, Afghanistan should provide 850 million cubic meters of water to Iran from the Helmand River in a "normal" year. However, the Iranian side says that Afghanistan has only released 27 million cubic meters of water towards Iran.

The Afghan side blames water shortages and climatic conditions for their refusal to release the water, a justification that Iran has not accepted.

