Iran’s exports to Latin America up 680% in 4 mos yr/yr

Based on the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the weight of the exported goods to the mentioned countries also increased by 18 million tons during the said four months.

During the mentioned four months, Iran exported commodities to 15 different Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Brazil has been the top export destination for Iranian goods importing more than 435 tons of commodities from the Islamic Republic, followed by Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico.

Urea, components, and parts of aircraft engines, agricultural tractors, sprockets, and wire were the most exported products to Latin American countries in the mentioned period.

