Raeisi visits Megasis Iranian store in Caracas

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the visit in order to check Venezuela's potentials for the presence of Iranian producers and supply of products.

While visiting different parts of the store, the Iranian president talked with its managers.

Raeisi pointed out the importance of the Venezuelan market and the export of Iranian products to this country, and issued orders to remove the existing barriers to bilateral trade.

On July 31, the Etka company, affiliated with Iran’s Defense Ministry, opened a supermarket in Caracas offering Iranian products.

Megasis has been established with the purpose of boosting the production and export of Iranian commodities.

