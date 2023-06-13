US reacts to Iranian president visit to Latin America

"For the (Iran's) President’s visit to Central America, they can speak for their — their — their travel habits and their agenda," Kirby said in a press briefing, adding, "We don’t ask countries in this hemisphere or any other to choose who they’re going to associate with or who they’re going to talk to or who they’re going to allow to visit. That’s for them to speak to."

He added that the US is focused on its own national security interest in the region.

Saying that he can’t speak about the agenda or what Raeisi is doing or what he’s going to meet with, Kirby claimed that the US is concerned about Iran’s destabilizing behavior and will continue to take steps to mitigate that behavior.

The Iranian President is on a visit to Venezuela at the invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart. Raeisi is scheduled to visit Nicaragua and Cuba as well.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the American official stressed that he's not going to confirm press reports about deals or no deals with Iran, asserting that the US is laser-focused on the alleged destabilizing activity of Iran including the nuclear ambitions and the increasing ballistic missile capabilities.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that its missile activities are completely defensive and legitimate based on international law.

MP/IRN85138554