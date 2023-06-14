Iranians turned US threats, sanctions into opportunities

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon after the official welcoming ceremony in Managua, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega honoured the national heroes of fighting imperialism in the two countries.

Raeisi called the Nicaraguan people's resistance against arrogance the secret of the nation's victory, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is a democratic system and in the 44 years that have passed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, people's vote has shaped all the institutions of the Islamic Republic."

The President called Westerners' claims of democracy and human rights false and said, "Westerners, especially Americans, should respect the system that emerges from people's votes, but they are doing the opposite."

Raisi continued, "The US wanted to stop our nation with sanctions and threats, but our nation not only did not stop, but instead, it used the threats and sanctions to build and progress."

Referring to the role of the Americans in the creation of ISIS and the policy of the Islamic Republic in fighting terrorism, the President said, "They claim to fight terrorism, but they martyred the hero of fighting terrorism, Haj Qasem Soleimani."

Ortega, for his part, referred to the simultaneity of the revolutions of Iran and Nicaragua and said, "The revolutions of the two countries had strong roots in fighting domination, especially the United States, which has always sought to impose its will on others."

The President of Nicaragua described hegemony as part of the nature of imperialism and added, "The arrogant put pressure on independent countries under the pretext of human rights and democracy, but we will stand against them with strength."

He also praised the national heroes of the two countries and condemned the crime of Americans in martyring Haj Qasem Soleimani and declared a minute of silence in honour of the Iranian hero of fighting terrorism.

President of Nicaragua officially welcomes Iran's Raeisi

President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega officially welcomed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raeisi, in Managua.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Ebrahim Raeisi, who arrived in Managua early on Wednesday, is visiting the Latin American country at the invitation of his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega.

A group of Nicaraguan people, as well as the heads of the country's three branches (legislative, judicial and electoral), were present during the ceremony and welcomed the President and his accompanying delegation.

Raeisi and Daniel Ortega will give speeches to the people of Managua.

Raeisi departed for three Latin American countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba early on Monday to strengthen relations with the friendly states.

Prior to his departure, the president had described the Islamic Republic’s relations with the independent Latin American countries as “strategic.”

During his two-day stay in Caracas, the Iranian president held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, and senior delegations of the two states signed 19 cooperation agreements in various fields.

