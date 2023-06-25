Iran wrestlers finish 2nd in Yasar Dogu Tournament in Turkey

Iran participated in 51th Yasar Dogu Tournament 2023 with the selected youth team and won 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

For the Iranian team, Ebrahim Elahi in 57 kg, Mohammad Reza Shakri in 65 kg, Mobin Azimi in 92 kg and Mostafa Taghani in 125 kg bagged the gold medals, and Ali Khormardel in 61 kg and Ali Rezaei in 70 kg won silver medals, and finally Mohammad Hossein Aghaei and Abolfazl Babalu grabbed bronze medals in 74 kg a in 97 kg, respectively.

The 51th Yasar Dogu Tournament 2023,was a wrestling event that was held in Istanbul, Turkey between 23 and 25 June 2023.

The hosts won the championship with 210 points and Iran finished runner-up with 178 points. The German team became third with 73 points and the Republic of Azerbaijan finished fourth with 70 points.

