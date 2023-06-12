Iranian ambassador attends textile exhibition in Italy

Mohammad-Reza Sabouri met and held talks with the organizers of the exhibition and the heads of European textile industry associations.

Various topics related to the textile industry and the potential for cooperation with active Iranian companies were discussed in this meeting.

Accompanied by the managers and organizers of the exhibition, Sabouri visited the Iranian booths at the European exhibition.

The Iranian exhibitors gave explanations about their capabilities and achievements.

The 19th edition of ITMA, which is the world's largest International Textile and Garment Technology Exhibition, is being held in Milan, Italy from 8-14 June 2023.

