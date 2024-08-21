Iran’s unique advantages for textile industry development

An international exhibition of textile industry is currently underway in Tehran with the participation of more than 290 domestic and foreign companies from Iran and 13 countries to showcase their capabilities, exchange the latest advancements in the industry and discuss investment, business and trade possibilities.

About 170 domestic companies and 120 foreign companies from Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, South Korea, Turkey, Pakistan, Austria, Switzerland, India, Japan and China display their products and services at Iran International Textile Industry Exhibition dubbed " IRANTEX".

Three of the five top textile and apparel exporting nations, China, India and Turkey attended the 30th international exhibition of textile machinery, raw materials, home textiles, embroidery machines and textile products with 100 companies, 18 companies and 12 companies respectively.

The development of the textile industry in Iran has several advantages, foremost the luxury of an easy access to raw materials. Fifty-percent of the industry's need for cotton is supplied from within, although this figure was 100% until two decades ago.

As for silk, more than 50% of the country's needs which translates to 330 tons of silk thread, is produced domestically, with self-sufficiency potentially being around the corner with some planning and support of the sector.

The existence of abundant oil and gas resources and the country’s petrochemical capacity is another advantage for production of synthetic fibers.

Moreover, the domestic market of 85 million people with a turnover of $30 billion is the key driver of the textile industry in Iran, while there is another market of 400 million people in its neighborhood in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Iran has a long textile legacy. According to archaeological findings, the country has produced textiles for at least 10,000 years. Persia made textiles and carpets for both local and foreign markets, which were famous for their elaborate patterns and vibrant colors.

Over the past three decades, the textile and apparel industry has gone off the cliff, with its 6.4% share in the country’s GDP plunging under one percent, marked by an influx of legally or illegally imported goods.

