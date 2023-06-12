Iran ready to coop. with neighbors to establish stable region

Clarifying the regional strategy and the basic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the principle of neighborliness and strengthening relations with PGCC countries, Nasser Kan'ani expressed hope that the regional countries will build new frameworks for cooperation in the region by looking to the future.

Describing recent developments in the region to be promising, Kan'ani said that regional countries are responsible for promoting the interests of the region.

Iran has always supported the dialogue and cooperation of the Persian Gulf countries as regional partners, he said.

Re-emphasizing the permanent positions of Iran, Kan'ani considered the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf to be an integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also criticized the inappropriate PGCC statement regarding the issues related to Iran's nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic of Iran pursues its peaceful nuclear program based on its rights and obligations in accordance with the NPT Safeguards Agreement, he said.

In the end, he declared Iran's serious will to achieve a stable, safe, and prosperous region in cooperation with its neighbors and brothers in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

