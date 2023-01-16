"Made in Iran" exhibition opens in Pakistan's Karachi

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tesori, the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak and the Consul General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Noorian in addition to some other Iranian and Pakistani business officials attended the opening ceremony of the "Made in Iran" exhibition.

The exhibition is held at the Karachi Expo Centre, in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province located in southern Pakistan, and will last three days.

After the recent action of the Islamic Republic of Iran in removing the ban on the list of goods related to the preferential trade agreement signed between the two countries, holding an Iranian exclusive exhibition is an effective step for increasing cooperation and coordination between the business people on both sides.

Mohammed Reza Brahoui, the manager of Iran's exclusive exhibition, said on the sidelines of the opening ceremony in an interview with an Iranian media outlet, that about 50 companies from different Iranian provinces operating in the fields of industrial and commercial services, including plastic and polymer materials, food industry, steel industry, copper, services, power plants, construction, turbines, textile machinery, and the construction industry are taking part in the event.

The planning of this exhibition has been done through the efforts of Iran's TPO to increase the trade balance between Iran and Pakistan, Brahoui said, adding, "The officials of the two countries are looking for establishing a constructive trade relationship and negotiations will be held on conducting transactions using a barter mechanism."

MNA/IRN85000307