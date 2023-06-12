  1. Sports
Jun 12, 2023, 2:05 PM

Iran’s wheelchair basketball falls short against US

TEHRAN, Jun 12 (MNA) – Iran’s national wheelchair basketball team accepted defeat against the US 82-74 in the 2022 IWBF (International Wheelchair Basketball Federation) World Championships underway in Dubai, UAE.

The Iranian wheelchair basketballers will meet Iraq on Wednesday in their third step.

Iran has already lost to two-time champion Britain 90-59 at the 2022 IWBF World Championships opener on Saturday.

Iran, the UK, the USA, and Iraq are in Group D, while Group A consists of Australia, Italy, Brazil, and the UAE.

Egypt, Germany, Canada, and Thailand are in Group B, while the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea, and France are drawn in Group C.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships are being held in Dubai, UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for November 16 to 27, 2022, but was postponed to June 9 to 20, 2023.

